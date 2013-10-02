Marine Medal Of Honour Recipient Announces Intent To Run For Congress

It could just be good timing, but on the eve of a U.S. government shutdown (over what many believe to be partisan bickering), living Medal of Honour recipient and former U.S. Marine Dakota Meyer apparently

announced his intentto run for office via Twitter.

Meyer is no stranger to controversy — he in fact earned the nation’s highest award for valor by disobeying orders, when he ran back into a deadly firefight to save injured and pinned down personnel.

Meyer mounted a Humvee and made five separate assaults through withering gunfire to help retrieve U.S. and Afghan personnel. In accounts of the fight, Meyer said that he expected every trip to be his last.

A report later highlighted that inept leadership from officers made the deadly attack that day multitudes worse than it could have been, largely because calls for fire support went wholly ignored.

Meyer was later blacklisted from work in the private defence industry for blowing the whistle on weapons sales to Pakistan.

It’s still unclear what his platform, district, or party will be, or why he’s deciding to run in 2016 and not the nearest election in 2014. Still, Meyer’s apparent plans (confirmed by further tweets) were met on Twitter with a flood of support. Oh, and he’s got his mind on bigger things, too:

Congress 2016, POTUS 2024!

— Dakota Meyer (@Dakota_Meyer) October 1, 2013

