Meckler Finally Unloads Jupiterimages On Getty

Jupitermedia (JUPM) will sell its images business to Getty for $96 million in cash. The two companies tried to pull a similar deal in February 2007, but it fell apart during the due diligence stage. Jupitermedia CEO Alan Meckler says the company will now focus on its B2B media business, a division composed of sites including Internet.com and Laurel Touby’s MediaBistro. Expect lots of job boards and new trade shows.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.