REPORT: Mechanical Failure Might Have Caused Car Crash That Killed Paul Walker

The Porsche that Fast & Furious

actor Paul Walker died inlast week

might have malfunctionedat the time of the crash, TMZ reports.

Sources connected to the auto shop that stored and maintained the vehicle told TMZ that a steering fluid leak might have caused driver Roger Rodas, the 38-year-old CEO of auto shop Always Evolving, to lose control of the vehicle’s steering.

The sources cite a fluid trail that appeared before the skid marks at the accident scene that could point to a fluid burst. The short, straight skid marks suggest that the driver didn’t have control of the steering, sources say.

Police sources told the Los Angeles Times that speed might have been a factor in the crash. Investigators are still trying to determine a cause of the accident.

Walker and the cast of “Fast & Furious” were in the middle of filming the seventh movie of the successful series. Production on the movie is reportedly continuing, although it’s unclear how the franchise will handle Walker’s death in the film.

