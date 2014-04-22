Meb Keflezighi Wins The Boston Marathon, Becomes First American Men's Winner Since 1983

Leah Goldman

Meb Keflezighi won the Boston Marathon on Monday making him the first American man to win it since 1983 when Greg Meyer came in first.

Keflezighi, who grew up in San Francisco, completed the race in 2:08:37, which is a personal record for himself and the second fastest time by an American male ever in the Boston Marathon. Keflezighi won the silver medal in the marathon at the 2004 Olympics, and came in 4th in 2012.

He tweeted this photo before the race this morning:

And here he is crossing the finish line in Boston:

Meb keflezighiAP Photo/Charles Krupa

