Meb Keflezighi Wins The Boston Marathon, Becomes First American Men's Winner Since 1983

Meb Keflezighi won the Boston Marathon on Monday making him the first American man to win it since 1983 when Greg Meyer came in first.

For the first time since 1983 an American man has won the Boston Marathon! Congratulations Meb Keflezighi!

— Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) April 21, 2014

Keflezighi, who grew up in San Francisco, completed the race in 2:08:37, which is a personal record for himself and the second fastest time by an American male ever in the Boston Marathon. Keflezighi won the silver medal in the marathon at the 2004 Olympics, and came in 4th in 2012.

He tweeted this photo before the race this morning:

Good luck to everyone running today! pic.twitter.com/X7OpeWhVHf

— meb keflezighi (@runmeb) April 21, 2014

And here he is crossing the finish line in Boston:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.