Meatpacking Apple Store: Large, Circular Glass Staircase

Juicy bit of info about Apple’s forthcoming retail store in the Meatpacking District, courtesy Fred Wilson, Private Eye: Like the Fifth Ave. flagship store, Apple’s store on 14th St. will have a “large, glass circular stair.”

In other news: Apple’s construction boss — who gave the V.C. a hard time while he was taking a BlackBerry photo of the building permit — is evidently the only guy left in Silicon Alley who doesn’t know who Fred Wilson is!

