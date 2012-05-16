Meat Specialists Have Discovered A New Cut Of Steak

Photo: Flickr / naotakem

Amazing news for all you steak lovers.A meat specialists have discovered a new cut of beef steak that was unveiled at the Protein Innovation Summit in Chicago last month, says Dovers Cattle Network (DCN). It’s called the Vegas Strip steak.



A special dinner was arranged by Rick Gresh, chef at David Burke’s Primehouse at The James Hotel and others, so that industry leaders could taste the meat at the Trump International Hotel & Tower.

This is innovation at work, people. Apparently, the diners enjoyed the steak a lot!

From DCN:

“The tenderness of the Vegas Strip Steak is comparable to the New York Strip Steak,” said Tony Mata, of industry group Mata & Associates. “It does not require ageing or marinating to achieve tenderness and its visual appeal enhances the steak eater’s overall enjoyment.”

The steak can be made from 4 to 12 oz of meat, and industry folk are pumped that they’ll be able to get more use out of their cattle. Everyone wins!

And don’t worry, we’ll try the steak the second its available and let you know exactly how it measures up.

