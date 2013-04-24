This Hilarious Footage Of A Failed Robbery Just Became An Ad For Pastrami

This unathletic burglar is now in a pastrami commercial.

After some security camera footage of a bumbling burglar trying to break into a literal meat market went viral — a month later it has accumulated more than 6.5 million views — Kent’s Meats and Groceries decided to capitalise on near-theft by turning it into an ad for pastrami.



The commercial uses raw footage of the attempted robbery to the outrageous Benny Hill theme song, which emphasises its hilarity.

“Some people will do just about anything to get more,” assures the voice over, insinuating that tasty pastrami is why the portly robber broke the window in the first place.

Last week, Kent’s Meats and Groceries tweeted:

We are hoping to turn lemons into lemonade with this latest TV ad.Remember the “bumbling burglar”?… fb.me/IUUBMTYu — Kent’s Meats(@kentsmeats) April 18, 2013

This isn’t the first time a store used a break-in to its commercial advantage. Earlier this year, Brazilian clothing retailer Reserva released a similar commercial featuring a robbery. Unfortunately for Reserva, about $20,000 worth of merchandise was stolen in their commercial.

But the message was the same: when life hands you lemons in the form of brick-wielding thieves, make lemonade.

Here’s the spot:

