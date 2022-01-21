‘Fight Club’ star Meat Loaf said he helped David Fincher edit the movie after shadowing the director for 10 months

Meat Loaf and Edward Norton in ‘Fight Club.’ 20th Century Fox

Meat Loaf, the Grammy-winning singer and actor, died on Thursday at the age of 74.

His best known acting roles were in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Fight Club.”

In a 2016 interview, he said that David Fincher asked him to choose what takes to use in “Fight Club.”

Meat Loaf, the Grammy Award winner who died on Thursday aged 74, helped David Fincher edit “Fight Club,” the singer previously revealed.

As well as singing hits like “Bat Out of Hell,” the star, whose real name was Marvin Lee Aday, had acting roles in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Focus,” and “Fight Club.”

He starred in “Fight Club” (1999) as former bodybuilder Bob Paulson and revealed in a 2016 interview with The AV Club that he assisted director David Fincher in editing the film.

“I hardly spent any time in my trailer for almost 10 months. I sat next to David the entire time,” Aday said. “Well, not next to him – I would have driven him crazy – but close, like behind him, so I could see what was going on and what he was seeing.

Brad Pitt, director David Fincher and Edward Norton accept an award for the film ‘Fight Club’ at Spike TV’s 2009 ‘Guys Choice Awards’ in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“It got to the point, about four or five months into filming, that we’d break for lunch, and Fincher would call me into his trailer and say, ‘I want you to help me pick which one I should use.’ Of course, in my head I’m going, ‘What?’

“The first time he did that, I said, ‘I can’t do that,’ and he goes, ‘Yeah, you can. You’ve been sitting next to me, so help me pick out the best one’,” he continued.

“His average take was 44, so we’d sit there and watch 40 takes, and he’d go, ‘Which one did you like the best,’ and I’d say something like, ‘Well, it’s either 24 or 26,’ and he’d say, ‘I agree with you, 26.'”

Representatives for Fincher did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

For the role, Aday previously told Q magazine that he had to wear a fat suit weighing nearly 100 pounds (45kg). Of his character’s fake breasts, he told the magazine: “Those things were made of flaxseed, and weighed 28 pounds (13kg).”

A statement published on Meat Loaf’s Facebook page on Thursday announced the star’s death. “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side,” it said. A cause of death has not been disclosed.