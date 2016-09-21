Rock legend Meat Loaf claims to be unbelievably good at fantasy football

If you’re like me, fantasy football is a borderline stressful activity because you expect to lose each week.

The exact opposite is the case for rock legend Meat Loaf, who, as the Washington Post’s Dan Steinberg notes, has a long history of claiming to be extremely good at fantasy football.

The most recent example came prior to Week 2 of the 2016 NFL season when Meat Loaf appeared on Sirius XM’s Fantasy Sports show. He claimed he won 11 of his 13 fantasy leagues by going heavy on drafting wide receivers.

“Normally, everybody goes for running backs. Last year, I didn’t,” Meat Loaf explained. “And I had — what did I have, 13 leagues last year — and won 11. And I didn’t go for running backs, I went for receivers. My first three picks were receivers, and then I went for running backs.”

Meat Loaf also claimed to be ahead of the curve on Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins, saying he drafted him late as a sleeper pick.

“Whatever I do, I’m in it all the way,” he said, explaining his success. “I don’t walk through anything. I don’t give up. I remember I started, last year I think I started a team 0-4 and wound up winning the championship. Because everything I do is 110%.”

If this seems like Meat Loaf is coming out of the woodwork to boast about recent success, it’s not. As Steinberg notes, Meat Loaf has been claiming to be good at fantasy sports for a long time.

Last year, he told Sports Illustrated that when he’s asked to be in celebrity fantasy leagues, he says “You don’t want me.” Why? “I’ll win,” he said. “They say you’re awfully cocky. No, it isn’t being cocky. I haven’t lost one yet, any celebrity fantasy game.”

In 2005, Meat Loaf told the New York Times he was in 33 fantasy leagues and won nine — a considerably lower, but still impressive win percentage than 2015.

Dating as far back as the ’90s, Steinberg says Meat Loaf has been bragging about playing and winning fantasy leagues, including rotisserie baseball.

He’s dedicated, too. He once told ESPN that he racked up a $10,000 phone bill because he was calling the US while on tour to check up and manage his team. He also told the Times that he watched all of the Sunday games on NFL Sunday Ticket and he spends “several hours” on Tuesday to research free agents.

In total, Meat claims to have won 42 of the 83 fantasy leagues he’s discussed playing. That’s an unbelievably good track record.

It’s hard to know if Meat is being honest about his success, but if there’s one thing working against him, it’s his public track record of making picks. As Steinberg notes, he told SI that Ryan Tannehill was the best sleeper quarterback in 2015 and would finish in the top four among quarterbacks. Tannehill finished 17th in quarterback scoring. He also told the Times in 2005 to draft LaDainian Tomlinson over Shaun Alexander — Alexander led the NFL in touchdowns that season.

Still, Meat Loaf seems to care deeply about fantasy. According to radio host John Hansen, Meat Loaf once told him “unequivocally, he’d rather win a fantasy championship than another Grammy.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.