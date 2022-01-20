‘Bat Out of Hell’ singer Meat Loaf, rock icon and actor, is dead at 74

Meat Loaf in his 1970s heyday. Richard E. Aaron/Redferns

The rock star Meat Loaf has died at 74, according to a statement on his social media.

The “Bat Out of Hell” singer recorded over 100 million album sales worldwide, the statement said.

Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, is survived by two daughters and his wife.

Singer and actor Meat Loaf is dead at the age of 74.

His death was announced in a statement on his Facebook page at about midnight Thursday. It said he died with his family around him but did not give a location or a cause of death.

The performer, whose real name was Michael Lee Aday, was known for his best-selling album “Bat Out of Hell” and for acting in films including “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Fight Club.”

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side,” the statement said. “Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.”

The statement said he sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.

“We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time,” the statement said. “From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”

Meat Loaf visited the musical ‘Bat Out Of Hell’ on Broadway at New York City Center on August 20, 2019, in New York City. Bruce Glikas/WireImage via GettyImages

Meat Loaf was born Marvin Lee Aday in 1947 in Dallas. He later changed his first name to Michael.

His entertainment career began when he moved to Los Angeles in 1967, where he started a band called Meat Loaf Soul. He landed a part in the musical “Hair,” eventually making it to Broadway in 1973. Meat Loaf was later cast in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” playing Eddie and Dr. Everett Scott, which he reprised in the film version of the show.

In 1977, he released his album “Bat Out of Hell” to enormous success.

He married Leslie G. Edmonds in 1978 and divorced in 2001. In 2007, he married Deborah Gillespie.

Meat Loaf had spoken publicly about health issues that affected his career. During a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone, the singer said he wasn’t sure whether he would ever make another album or tour again because of his health problems.

The rock star was known to have asthma. In 2016, he collapsed onstage during a concert in Edmonton, Alberta. The incident was filmed by a fan in the audience. And in 2011, Meat Loaf collapsed during a concert performance in Pittsburgh. He received treatment onstage from medics and got back up to finish the show.

Tributes have been paid to the rock star from the world of entertainment. The singer Cher shared her memories of performing alongside Meat Loaf.

“Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did ‘Dead Ringer,'” Cher tweeted. “Am Very Sorry For His Family, Friends,& Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day.”

The British writer and broadcaster Stephen Fry paid tribute to Meat Loaf in a series of tweets describing him as “frightening and cuddly.”