Eating Meat Helped Humans Take Over The World

Photo: Michael Newton on Flickr

Hunting meat helped humans grow larger brains and win at evolution.According to a study by Lund University in Sweden eating meat also allowed humans to breastfeed their children for shorter periods and give birth to more offspring.



Researchers Elia Psouni, Martin Garwicz and Axel Janke studied 70 species’ diet patterns and found that meat was the deciding factor in evolutionary success. Because the brains of meat eaters’ offspring developed faster, they could stop feeding their child sooner and reproduce again.

The meat component also answers a longtime question scientists had, according to researchers:

The difference between us and the great apes, which has puzzled previous researchers, seems to depend merely on the fact that as a species we are carnivores, whereas gorillas, orangutans and chimpanzees are herbivores or omnivores.

The researchers emphasised that the study is only about how humans were able to take over the Earth and doesn’t imply anything about what we should eat today.

