I tried Eleven Madison Park’s new plant-based menu and realized I don’t need meat to feel full

I didn’t finish my dessert, and it wasn’t because I didn’t like it.

I was surprisingly full, and I realized that while I was trying my best to make it through the eggplant. Yes, my palate just started to register everything as salty, so I wasn’t as inclined to eat every drop, but I also felt myself filling up from these plant-based ingredients.

While I knew that 11 courses of anything would likely satisfy me, I was surprised that the full feeling lasted long after I got home.

I slurped down some of the team’s homemade apricot vermouth as a digestif, took my sesame and chocolate pretzel to go, and went to bed with a full belly.

So if you’re wondering whether it’s possible to fill up from a plant-based meal like this one, I’m here to tell you it is. The only question that remains is whether your palate can keep up.

If you’re someone who is saving up bits of your paycheck for a special dinner somewhere and your palate isn’t used to 11 courses of vegetables, I would say to make a reservation elsewhere. Yes, just being in the Eleven Madison Park dining room is an experience in itself, but if your taste buds can’t handle it, you’re likely going to be disappointed.

But if you drop around $US600 ($AU810) for a meal for two somewhat regularly, and you’re curious about the plant-based menu or have adopted a plant-based diet yourself, I think it’s worth a try.