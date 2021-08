I tried Eleven Madison Park’s new plant-based menu and realized I don’t need meat to feel full

Eleven Madison Park, once named the world’s best restaurant, was known for the chef’s signature duck.

The restaurant, which sits alongside Manhattan’s Madison Square Park, has also been recognized by the James Beard Foundation , awarded three Michelin stars in the company’s guide, and was named the best restaurant by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2017.

Dining at the establishment did and still does cost guests $US335 ($AU452) a person (including tip and tax) before you order a drink, which can add at least $US20 ($AU27) to your bill.

In addition to lavender glazed duck, the old menu offered dishes with imported caviar, sea urchin, and celery root braised in pigs’ bladders.

“It became very clear to me [during the pandemic] that our idea of what luxury is had to change,” chef Daniel Humm told The New York Times.

In order to keep the feeling of luxe that Eleven Madison Park provides, the price had to stay the same, he told me during my meal, even though The Times reported the cost of ingredients has gone down.