How Would A Play Clock Impact Major League Baseball?

Last season, the SEC instituted a play clock during their conference baseball tournament, a rule change that will carry over to the 2011 regular season.You can be sure that eyes in the offices of Major League Baseball will be watching closely to see if similar rules could be implemented at the big league level.



The rules call for a 20-second clock in between pitches when no runners are on base. In addition, the SEC used a 108-second clock between innings during the SEC tournament.

So how much a difference would a play clock make for a big league baseball game?

To answer this, let’s look at three games from the 2010 regular season. And see how much shorter those games would have been with a play clock.

In addition to the rules used by the SEC, we will also include a 30-second clock with runners on base and the 108-second clock will also apply to pitching changes.

In 2009, the average Major League Baseball game lasted 2 hours, 52 minutes. We also know that the ball is in play for an average of 14 minutes.

Using this data, we picked two random games from the 2010 regular season that lasted 2 hours, 52 minutes (one AL game and one NL game). For giggles, we also looked at a matchup between the Red Sox and Yankees that lasted over four hours.

Here are the results if each pitch and play had a play clock and if each team used the maximum allowable time on the play clock…

As we can see, the typical games would have been 7-15 minutes shorter with a play clock. On the other hand, the sloth-like Yankees and Red Sox matchup would have been over almost an hour sooner.

And this is assuming each team uses the full allotment of time. If each pitch occurred with just three seconds remaining on the play clock, all three games would have saved another 15 minutes.

All of the sudden we are talking about Major League Baseball games that average 2:30-2:40 per game.

If baseball has a fault, it is that they cater too much to the traditionalists. These are the fans they will never lose. But if Bud Selig wants to make baseball more entertaining for the younger generations, he needs to shorten the games. If he wants to shorten the games, MLB needs a play clock.

