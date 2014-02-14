A UC Berkeley Student With Measles Attended Class And Rode The BART, Health Officials Warn

Health officials notified the public Thursday about potential measles exposure after an infected UC Berkeley student attended class and rode the BART, KGO News reported.

The student, who had recently gone abroad and avoided a measles vaccination, spent time in the Bay Area community for several days, health officials learned on Wednesday, according to a press release Contra Costa Health Services.

“The person infected with measles traveled between El Cerrito del Norte and Downtown Berkeley stations on Tuesday, February 4 through Friday, February 7 between 8 to 10 am and in the afternoon/evening commute hours,” BART spokesman Jim Allison told the SFist.

“Measles is a serious, highly contagious disease,” Janet Berreman, health officer for the City of Berkeley, said. “It spreads through the air, when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Fortunately, the measles vaccine is highly effective in preventing infection.”

Symptoms of measles include: blotchy rash; fever; cough; runny nose; red, watery eyes; feeling run down and achey; tiny white spots with bluish center on the inside of the mouth, according to the CDC. The virus spreads through the air and can survive up to two hours on infected surfaces.

The organisation urges anyone showing symptoms to contact their health care provide immediately. While those vaccinated or who’ve previously had the illness remain unlikely candidates for infection, 90% of others close the source will become infected, according to the CDC. California parents have also increasingly opted out of vaccinating their children, The California Report reports.

Contra Costa Health Services, the California Department of Public Health, UC Berkeley and City of Berkeley Public Health continue to investigate the student’s movements and will notify anyone who came into close contact with him or her. The agencies have yet to identify any other cases.

