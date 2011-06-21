Meanwhile…This Guy Wants To Buy Facebook Employees' Stock

Om nom nom

Photo: Business Insider

Only moments ago, we told the story of how some Facebook employees are suddenly ready to quit so they can go ahead and sell their stock while it’s worth so much.They’re worried the world might blow up!



But, of course, there are two sides to all trades – and that means many people out there think Facebook remains a screaming buy.

We have no better evidence of this fact than the email that just dropped into our inbox from a guy named Brian Martino of NYPPEX:

Dear Mr. Carlson,



We are able to provide liquidity for Facebook employees who may wish to sell there shares before the transfer period ends.



Please feel free to provide my contact information.



Best regards,

Brian Martino, MSF

Done and done, Mr. Martino: [email protected]

Anybody else out there trying to gobble up Facebook stock?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.