Meanwhile, Yahoo's VP Of North American Sales Just Quit

Former interim CEO Ross Levinsohn isn’t the only one leaving Yahoo.



Marc Grabowski, VP of media sales and the leader of Yahoo’s Boston sales office, just quit the company, a source close to Yahoo tells us.

Grabowski had been at the company since 2003, and is considered one of the top sales people in the company. Our source does not know where he’s headed next.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.