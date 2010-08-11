Meanwhile, Venezuela Just Kicked Off The World's Highest Yielding Sovereign Bond Offering

For those tired of record-low US bond yields, check out today’s debt issue from the world’s highest sovereign default risk.



Venezuela’s $3 billion debt issue will be held today through the end of the week on the local market, followed by sales on the secondary market, according to WSJ. The 12-year bonds carry a smoking 12.75% yield.

As for trusting your money to Chavez… it might be safer that you think. The socialist leader has never even threatened to default on foreign debt.

Bullish analysis from Alberto Bernal at Bulltick Capital Markets (via FT Alphaville):

We think that despite tempting yields and an environment of increased risk appetite and search for yield, the uncertain times combined with inconsistency and unpredictability of policy in Venezuela, provide more than offsetting downside to juicy pricing for a country with 20 per cent public debt/GDP and low default probability. In a generally “unusually uncertain” economic environment (according to Ben Bernanke) we do not think that in the event of a turn in risk appetite for whatever reason that the market will look favourably upon as volatile and uncertain an investment story as is Venezuela. We continue to recommend underweight positions in Venezuelan bonds at this point. We maintain that among the high-yielders in the Latin America region, Argentina remains a far better investment option compared to Venezuela, regardless of the possibility of oil prices continuing to inch higher.

Now back to the Fed watch, where Bernanke may push rates even lower –>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.