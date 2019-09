One of America’s most well-known manufacturers of actual real goods is still in the firing mode.



United Technologies — maker of jet engines, elevators, and other industries — is eliminating 1500 positions, the firm said in an SEC filing. This comes after 900 cuts earlier in the year, according to AP.

