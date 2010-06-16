Meanwhile, This Is Happening Right Now

Just in case you hadn’t looked at it in a while, we feel compelled to bring this back, and point out that oil continues to rage headlong from the centre of the Earth right into the Gulf of Mexico. Apparently 90% of the flow is expected to be captured soon. We’ll see.



Obama meets BP execs today at 10:15 and then will brief the press soon thereafter. Expect something definitive on the escrow fund and the dividend soon.



Watch live streaming video from wkrg_oil_spill at livestream.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.