Ignore the conflict du jour — Korea — for the moment. Irish yields are up, and stocks are plunging.



It’s obvious that internal Irish politics represent the big risk here, as it’s not at all obvious that a budget can be passed. This feels like the early days of TARP… eventually the market forced politicians to act together.

