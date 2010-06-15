Meanwhile, The Baltic Dry Index Has Been Getting Hammered

You don’t want to read too much into this. As we’ve pointed out before, the Baltic Dry Index — the measure of shipping rates — get over-read, and doesn’t usually mean what people think it does. Nonetheless, it’s way down of late, having been hammered yesterday, even while markets in general did OK.



It’s now way off its recent highs.

Photo: Bloomberg

