Meanwhile, Stock Futures Turning In Monster Gains

Photo: Mike McHolm on flickr

Well, despite a long night in Europe, and loads of confusion, stock futures are indicating a big-time market snapback.Per Bloomberg, Dow futures are indicated up 179. S&P futures are up 22.



Things are off to a nice start in Asia, as well. Japan is up .5%. Australia is up 1.4%.

For more details on the bailout see here.

