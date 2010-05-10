Meanwhile, Stock Futures Turning In Monster Gains

Joe Weisenthal
german happy

Photo: Mike McHolm on flickr

Well, despite a long night in Europe, and loads of confusion, stock futures are indicating a big-time market snapback.Per Bloomberg, Dow futures are indicated up 179. S&P futures are up 22.

Things are off to a nice start in Asia, as well. Japan is up .5%. Australia is up 1.4%.

For more details on the bailout see here.

