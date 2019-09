Here’s the latest look at the spillcam. Hopefully there’s more it’s capable of accomplishing once the top hat is fully engaged, but if this is how it looks in any way from now until August, you have to figure that everything’s really scrwed.



Watch live streaming video from wkrg_oil_spill at livestream.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.