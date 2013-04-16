Meanwhile, Oil Is Down 3.4%

Matthew Boesler

Gold has captured a lot of the attention in the past few trading sessions, but prices across the commodity complex are tanking.

Unlike Friday, when metals and energy commodities took a big hit – but agricultural commodities held up – all three parts of the commodity complex are coming under heavy selling to start the week.

Right now, oil is down 3.5 per cent to levels around $88.10 a barrel.

Here’s a run-through of today’s damage across the commodity space:

  • WTI crude oil -3.4%
  • Brent crude -2.8%
  • Gasoline -1.9%
  • Heating oil -1.0%
  • Gold -8.1%
  • Silver -10.3%
  • Platinum -4.4%
  • Palladium -6.7%
  • Corn -2.0%
  • Wheat -3.4%
  • Coffee -2.2%

Bad news again today for commodity investors.

