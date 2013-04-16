Meanwhile, Oil Is Down 3.4%

Gold has captured a lot of the attention in the past few trading sessions, but prices across the commodity complex are tanking.
Unlike Friday, when metals and energy commodities took a big hit – but agricultural commodities held up – all three parts of the commodity complex are coming under heavy selling to start the week.
Right now, oil is down 3.5 per cent to levels around $88.10 a barrel.
Here’s a run-through of today’s damage across the commodity space:
- WTI crude oil -3.4%
- Brent crude -2.8%
- Gasoline -1.9%
- Heating oil -1.0%
- Gold -8.1%
- Silver -10.3%
- Platinum -4.4%
- Palladium -6.7%
- Corn -2.0%
- Wheat -3.4%
- Coffee -2.2%
Bad news again today for commodity investors.
