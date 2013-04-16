Meanwhile, Oil Is Down 3.4%

Gold has captured a lot of the attention in the past few trading sessions, but prices across the commodity complex are tanking.



Unlike Friday, when metals and energy commodities took a big hit – but agricultural commodities held up – all three parts of the commodity complex are coming under heavy selling to start the week.

Right now, oil is down 3.5 per cent to levels around $88.10 a barrel.

Here’s a run-through of today’s damage across the commodity space:

WTI crude oil -3.4%

Brent crude -2.8%

Gasoline -1.9%

Heating oil -1.0%

Gold -8.1%

Silver -10.3%

Platinum -4.4%

Palladium -6.7%

Corn -2.0%

Wheat -3.4%

Coffee -2.2%

Bad news again today for commodity investors.

