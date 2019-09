Just a reminder. If you think US yields are unsustainably low, they can get a lot lower, even with tons of massive government debt.



In Japan — where stocks just hit a 16-month low — the yield on the 10-year has fallen once again below 1%, hitting 0.98%. The 30-year yields 1.7% according to Bloomberg.

Photo: Bloomberg

