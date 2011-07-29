Meanwhile, Italy!

Just keeps getting worse.



The benchmark FTSE MIB index is off 1.1%, and those yields just keep blowing wider.

The 2-year is surging to nearly 4.4%, and closing in on just where it was a week ago after Greece was bailed out.

Some controversy about the financial minister Giulio Tremonti, and an apartment he may have lived in illegally is causing concerns about his future, and therefore the finances of the country.

