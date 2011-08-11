Meanwhile, In Germany...

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

More proof that the only hope for Europe is mega-monetization by the ECB.Both WSJ and FT report on the dramatically growing discontent in Germany aimed at Merkel.



Members of both the opposition and her own party are not happy about the endless growth of bailout funds for other countries.

Not surprising, but still more confirmation that any kind of bailout that would require more burden on German taxpayers is probably DOA.

(Via ForexLive)

