Guess Which Midwestern State Just Had No Problem Floating A Big Muni Bond Deal

Despite the widening crisis in the Midwest (with conflicts breaking out in Wisconsin, Indiana, and Ohio), one of the worst states just floated a pretty fat bond deal.According to WSJ, Illinois got $6.1 billion in bids for a $3.7 billion pension bond offering.



Foreign sovereign buyers were among the big bidders. The 5.84% yield obviously helped a lot.

And separately, the big muni ETF — MUB — also happens to be up today.

