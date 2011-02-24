Guess Which Midwestern State Just Had No Problem Floating A Big Muni Bond Deal

Photo: AP
Despite the widening crisis in the Midwest (with conflicts breaking out in Wisconsin, Indiana, and Ohio), one of the worst states just floated a pretty fat bond deal.According to WSJ, Illinois got $6.1 billion in bids for a $3.7 billion pension bond offering.
Foreign sovereign buyers were among the big bidders. The 5.84% yield obviously helped a lot.
And separately, the big muni ETF — MUB — also happens to be up today.
