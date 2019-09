Photo: FinViz

Amid all of the chaos this morning, gold is spiking. The yellow metal really took off at around 10:00am when we got the horrific consumer confidence reading.Gold futures are currently at $1,703.20 an ounce, up $50 or 3% since yesterday’s settle.



Silver is higher by 5% today.

