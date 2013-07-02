Meanwhile, Bitcoin Prices Have Been Crumbling...

The big news today is that the Winkelvii (of proto-Facebook fame) are launching a Bitcoin ETF.



That news has resulted in a major flurry of jokes, both because it’s Bitcoin and because it’s the Winkelvoss twins.

In the meantime, Bitcoin prices have been steadily droopping downwards in recent weeks, and the price, via ClarkMoody, has fallen below $90.

