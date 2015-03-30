20 meaningful jobs that pay really well

John Moore / Getty Images Veterinarians typically find their work to be meaningful — and high-paying.

It seems like there are only two options when it comes to choosing a career: We can either pursue a meaningful job and make next to nothing, or we can pull in a pretty penny working insanely long hours in an uninspiring, high-pressure role.

Turns out there’s a third option.

According to a new report from Payscale, there are plenty of jobs that offer both a fat paycheck and satisfying work.

We sifted through Payscale’s data to find the 20 most meaningful jobs that pay $US70,000 or more a year, on average.

Click here for more on the methodology.

19. Internists Median pay: $US192,900 79% of employees say this job is meaningful. 71% of employees say this job is highly satisfying. 82% of employees say this job is stressful. 18. Detectives and Criminal Investigators Median pay: $US70,400 79% of employees say this job is meaningful. 75% of employees say this job is highly satisfying. 69% of employees say this job is stressful. 17. Physicists Median pay: $US101,500 81% of employees say this job is meaningful. 77% of employees say this job is highly satisfying. 54% of employees say this job is stressful. 11. Pediatricians Median pay: $US147,700 85% of employees say this job is meaningful. 80% of employees say this job is highly satisfying. 63% of employees say this job is stressful. 9. Dentists Median pay: $US130,000 86% of employees say this job is meaningful. 84% of employees say this job is highly satisfying. 64% of employees say this job is stressful. 7. Veterinarians Median pay: $US70,800 88% of employees say this job is meaningful. 74% of employees say this job is highly satisfying. 73% of employees say this job is stressful. 6. Podiatrists Median pay: $US111,400 89% of employees say this job is meaningful. 78% of employees say this job is highly satisfying. 74% of employees say this job is stressful. 5. Psychiatrists Median pay: $US192,800 89% of employees say this job is meaningful. 74% of employees say this job is highly satisfying. 71% of employees say this job is stressful. Methodology Payscale, the creator of the world's largest database of individual compensation profiles, containing more than 40 million today, asked 374,000 workers: 'Does your job make the world a better place?' After analysing job meaning for 453 jobs from the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), Payscale then examined median pay, job satisfaction, job stress, and typical education level for each occupation, and compiled its second annual list of the Most and Least Meaningful Jobs in America. Katie Bardaro, Payscale's lead economist, says workers in these meaningful jobs are 'typically driven by an interest to better society and by philanthropic initiatives, rather than purely money or subject matter interest.'

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.