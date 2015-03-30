20 meaningful jobs that pay really well

Jacquelyn Smith
VeterinarianJohn Moore / Getty ImagesVeterinarians typically find their work to be meaningful — and high-paying.

It seems like there are only two options when it comes to choosing a career: We can either pursue a meaningful job and make next to nothing, or we can pull in a pretty penny working insanely long hours in an uninspiring, high-pressure role.

Turns out there’s a third option.

According to a new report from Payscale, there are plenty of jobs that offer both a fat paycheck and satisfying work.

We sifted through Payscale’s data to find the 20 most meaningful jobs that pay $US70,000 or more a year, on average.

19. Internists

Median pay: $US192,900

79% of employees say this job is meaningful.

71% of employees say this job is highly satisfying.

82% of employees say this job is stressful.

18. Detectives and Criminal Investigators

Median pay: $US70,400

79% of employees say this job is meaningful.

75% of employees say this job is highly satisfying.

69% of employees say this job is stressful.

17. Physicists

Median pay: $US101,500

81% of employees say this job is meaningful.

77% of employees say this job is highly satisfying.

54% of employees say this job is stressful.

11. Pediatricians

Median pay: $US147,700

85% of employees say this job is meaningful.

80% of employees say this job is highly satisfying.

63% of employees say this job is stressful.

9. Dentists

Median pay: $US130,000

86% of employees say this job is meaningful.

84% of employees say this job is highly satisfying.

64% of employees say this job is stressful.

7. Veterinarians

Median pay: $US70,800

88% of employees say this job is meaningful.

74% of employees say this job is highly satisfying.

73% of employees say this job is stressful.

6. Podiatrists

Median pay: $US111,400

89% of employees say this job is meaningful.

78% of employees say this job is highly satisfying.

74% of employees say this job is stressful.

5. Psychiatrists

Median pay: $US192,800

89% of employees say this job is meaningful.

74% of employees say this job is highly satisfying.

71% of employees say this job is stressful.

Methodology

Payscale, the creator of the world's largest database of individual compensation profiles, containing more than 40 million today, asked 374,000 workers: 'Does your job make the world a better place?'

After analysing job meaning for 453 jobs from the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), Payscale then examined median pay, job satisfaction, job stress, and typical education level for each occupation, and compiled its second annual list of the Most and Least Meaningful Jobs in America.

Katie Bardaro, Payscale's lead economist, says workers in these meaningful jobs are 'typically driven by an interest to better society and by philanthropic initiatives, rather than purely money or subject matter interest.'

