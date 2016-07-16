Here's what those sticker codes on fruits and vegetables mean

If you’re like me, you have probably picked up a fruit or vegetable at the supermarket and wondered what the code on the little stickers mean. These sticker codes carry a lot of useful information about the product.

Apart from telling the cashier how much the product costs, they distinguish products that were produced organically from products that were produced conventionally.

