Here's what those sticker codes on fruits and vegetables mean

If you’re like me, you have probably picked up a fruit or vegetable at the supermarket and wondered what the code on the little stickers mean. These sticker codes carry a lot of useful information about the product.
Apart from telling the cashier how much the product costs, they distinguish products that were produced organically from products that were produced conventionally.
