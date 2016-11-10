What 9 bizarre British expressions really mean

The INSIDER Summary:

• British English and other English differ greatly. • Below is an explanation of nine British expressions.



To other nations, British English can seem like a completely different language than American English.

Sneakers are trainers, garbage is rubbish, chips aren’t chips.

But it’s not just words that differ, commons expressions do too.

The infographic below, created by Sykes Cottages, explains the meaning behind nine phrases commonly used throughout the UK.

Keep scrolling to increase your chances of keeping up with conversations next time you’re across the pond.

NOW WATCH: Disney makes a wedding cake with dancing projections



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.