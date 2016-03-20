This Japanese alarm clock is the best -- and weirdest -- way to wake up

In a recent episode of HBO’s “Girls,” Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet) moves to Japan. You might have noticed an odd, talking alarm clock in her room. While it doesn’t look real, it actually is, and you can buy it on Amazon.
