THEN & NOW: The Cast Of 'Mean Girls' 10 Years Later

Paramount Pictures Gretchen, Karen, Regina, and Cady ruled the school in ‘Mean Girls,’ see what the actresses have been up to since.

This April marks a decade since The Plastics ruled the halls of North Shore High School, taking new student Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) along for the crazy, Burn Book-filled ride.

Aside from giving us many memorable quotes (see: “She doesn’t even go here!”), the film, written by Tina Fey, boosted the careers of many in its cast.

While some actresses, like Rachel McAdams (Regina) and Lizzy Caplan (Janis) continued to have successful careers in Hollywood, other actors such as Rajiv Surendra (Kevin) and Daniel Franzese (Damian) went on to pursue more artistic ventures.

It’s almost the 10-year reunion of “Mean Girls” — let’s see what our favourite high school students and teachers are up to now.

