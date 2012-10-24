Here's What A Meal By The Best Chef In France Looks Like

Photo: Shangri-La.com

Philippe Labbe, the executive chef at the Shangri-La hotel in Paris, has earned the honour of being named “France’s Chef Of The Year” by the Gault Millau restaurant guide.Labbe, 51, has been in charge of creating the dishesat L’Abeille restaurant since it opened in 2010.



Under Labbe, L’Abeille has earned two Michelin stars.

A meal at L’Abeile typically runs about $324 a head, according to France Today.

Labbe told the AFP that a dish that typically describes himself is a “just-cooked langoustine with the zest of yuzu fruit, served with a yuzu mayonnaise made with fresh, grilled hazelnuts.”

Formerly of Château de Bagnols, Labbe earned a Michelin star there as well.

Take a look at some of his creations:

A salmon dish created by Philippe Labbe.

Fois Gras created by Philippe Labbe.

A dish served at L’Abeille, created by Philippe Labbe.

The Inside of L’Abeille.

