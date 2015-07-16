Everything you need to know about #MealPrep, the hashtag dominating Instagram every Sunday

People often spend Sunday getting ready for the week ahead, but one community is taking that to the next level. Meet the Sunday meal preppers, dominating Sunday night Instagram with their hashtag #MealPrep.

#MealPrep is the home for very organised people who take pride in planning out their lunches and dinners days in advance, down to snacks and desserts. Imagine Instagram photos of stacked and labelled Tupperware containers full of chopped veggies.

Taking the time to make meals ahead of time makes it easier to stay on track during the week. “Without meal prep, you increase your chances of eating junk or convenience foods if you get busy or caught out without food,” explains fitness trainer Kayla Itsines.

#MealPrep enthusiasts know there’s a trick to making sure prepared meals stay fresh all week. Store your meal containers in the freezer and then thaw each one the night before you plan to eat it, writes food blogger Robyn Andrea.

She also recommends paying close attention to how your meals will reheat. While prepping, slightly under cook vegetables. When you warm up your meal a few days later, the vegetables will taste just right. “At the end of the week, everything is fresh and delicious — these are intentional meals, not sad leftovers,” Andrea writes.

Many people seem to be sharing #MealPrep pictures featuring multiple containers of the exact same meal planning, but prepped dishes don’t have to be boring.

Try Pinterest for some creative ideas.

You can also check out other hashtags that yield similar results, like #mealprepsunday, or even #mealprepmonday on Instagram and Twitter for more inspiration.

Prepping your meals in advance is a healthy choice, but tweeting using hashtag #mealprep or sharing a picture on Facebook, won’t necessarily help you stick to your diet.

In fact, a study conducted by University of Michigan and University of Washington researchers found that while posting fitness goals on social media can lead to encouragement from friends, it can also deter people from setting goals at all.

Instead, take the time you might spend sharing on social media and put it towards prepping your next week of meals.

If you search Pinterest for #MealPrep ideas, be prepared for a flood of photos featuring food in Mason jars, which are still having their moment in the spotlight. Mason jar salads, Mason jar oatmeal, Mason jar pasta …

Though we’re not too sure about this recipe:

