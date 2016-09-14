I tried the meal-replacement drink 'Huel' for a week and it was truly dreadful

Huel is a “nutritionally complete powdered food” made by a British company that claims to be the future of food. It contains a mix of proteins, carbs, and fats plus 26 essential vitamins and minerals that get you about 2,000 calories a day.

You can supplement your existing diet with Huel — or use it to replace solid food altogether, either drinking it alone or mixing it with traditional ingredients, just like a protein shake.

Tech reporter Rob Price decided to try it out and give up solid food for an entire week. This is his verdict.

Produced by Claudia Romeo. Original Reporting by Rob Price.

