Meal delivery startup Deliveroo has raised $275 million

Meal delivery startup Deliveroo has announced it has raised a $275 million Series E funding round.

The company says the money comes from private equity company Bridgepoint, returning investor DST Global, and General Catalyst, and it also includes participation from returning investor Greenoaks Capital.

It was reported in June that Deliveroo’s revenue was set to hit £130 million this year. That represents growth of more than 1,000% in the last year.

Deliveroo CEO Will Shu sent the following statement about the raise:

“After seeing strong growth in the markets we launched in November, our new focus is to drive further innovation in food delivery. In particular, I’m excited about exploring completely new ways to solve the hardest problems restaurants face when offering delivery. RooBox is the first illustration of this approach, and innovations like these are at the heart of our mission. We’re proud and honoured to have the support of Bridgepoint, DST Global and General Catalyst in this endeavour.”

