Meal delivery startup Deliveroo has had a colourful rebrand

Meal delivery startup Deliveroo has rebranded to look much more colourful, placing it in contrast to the greys and blacks favoured by competing service UberEATS.

A blog post by Deliveroo CEO Will Shu says that the redesign has resulted in “new equipment that enhances our riders’ safety and style through a brightly coloured, hyper­reflective kit.”

Deliveroo is one of London’s fastest-growing technology startups, having raised $275 million (£206 million) in funding in August to help it expand around the world. But it faces increasing competition from rival services like UberEATS and Jinn.

Deliveroo’s new logo retains its kangaroo motif, but it’s slightly more subtle this time.

Contrast the redesigned rider outfits seen above with Uber’s black jacket and delivery bag. Until now Deliveroo also used black jackets, but its redesign makes it stand out.

Another blog post by Deliveroo’s design team showcases some of the abandoned ideas for the redesign:

