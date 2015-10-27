This woman was a genius at stop-motion Vine videos, so she turned her hobby into a business

Meagan Cignoli is the wizard of short, branded videos. She started her career as a freelance photographer, and then switched to video.

Her company, “Visual Country,” makes innovative short videos. They cover topics like fashion, food, and design. “Visual Country” has also made over 200 video campaigns. Her Vine campaign for Lowe’s was featured in AdWeek.

Meagan started making vines right when the video app launched, and she now has over 637,000 followers. She’s been featured in Wired and Time magazines for her stop-motion mastery. Lowe’s Chief Marketing Officer said Meagan gave the company “a different dimension.”

Story and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

