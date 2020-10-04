White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows says Trump had experienced a 'very concerning' period in his coronavirus battle

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images President Donald Trump spoke during a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport on September 30, 2020 in Duluth, Minnesota. The rally was roughly one full day before he announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Saturday President Donald Trump had experienced a “very concerning” period on Friday as he battles COVID-19 in a Maryland hospital,The Associated Press reported.

His comments came after a press conference that featured White House physician Sean Conley, who dodged questions, offered a conflicting timeline, and said that the president was feeling well and in good spirits.

Trump also Saturday tweeted that he was feeling well, thanking the staff at Walter Reed Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland, where he was transported by helicopter Friday night.

Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, on Saturday said that President Donald Trump had experienced a “very concerning” period on Friday as he battles COVID-19 and said the next 48 hours will be “critical” for his treatment, The Associated Press reported.

“We’re still not on a clear path yet to a full recovery,” Meadows said, according to the report.

Trump, 74, first announced at about 1 a.m. on Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. Later Friday he was transported via helicopter to the Walter Reed Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland “out of an abundance of caution,” The White House said in a statement.

Meadows’ comments were seemingly at odds with those made by White House physician Sean Conley at a press conference earlier Saturday, who said that the president was feeling well and was in good spirits. Notably, Conley said that Trump wasn’t currently in need of supplemental oxygen, but he dodged questions about whether Trump had required supplemental oxygen at any point previously during his COVID-19 treatment.

The president’s doctor similarly refused to disclose when Trump had last tested negative for the virus before testing positive and presented a timeline that suggested that Trump had fallen ill on Wednesday, two days prior to his announcing his illness on Twitter. Following the press conference, Conley released a statement through the White House that attempted to clarify the timeline and make it consistent with Trump’s 1 a.m. announcement Friday.

Following the press conference, several outlets, including The New York Times and The Associated Press, reported that President Trump had required supplemental oxygen in the White House on Friday before he was transported by helicopter to the Maryland hospital, where Conley on Saturday said he couldn’t provide a date for when Trump might be discharged.

Amid the conflicting reports, the president in a tweet Saturday said he was “feeling well” and thanked his Walter Reed medical team.

