Meet The Big-Shot Residents Of 'Billionaire Lane' In The Hamptons

Owning a big apartment in New York City is great, but having a mansion in the Hamptons is a privilege only the 1% of the 1% can enjoy.

Last year, then-Forbes reporter Morgan Brennan broke down the who’s who of one of the most exclusive streets in the Hamptons — Southampton’s Meadow Lane.

Not only does it have access to a long stretch of private beach, but the median sale price of a home here was just under $US18 million in 2012, according to PropertyShark, making it the most expensive street on the East End.

The five-mile road even has a helipad to whisk its famous residents off to Manhattan.

