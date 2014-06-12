Meet The Big-Shot Residents Of 'Billionaire Lane' In The Hamptons

Megan Willett
Meadow lane billionaires southamptonBing Maps

Owning a big apartment in New York City is great, but having a mansion in the Hamptons is a privilege only the 1% of the 1% can enjoy.

Last year, then-Forbes reporter Morgan Brennan broke down the who’s who of one of the most exclusive streets in the Hamptons — Southampton’s Meadow Lane.

Not only does it have access to a long stretch of private beach, but the median sale price of a home here was just under $US18 million in 2012, according to PropertyShark, making it the most expensive street on the East End.

The five-mile road even has a helipad to whisk its famous residents off to Manhattan.

Meadow Lane is one of the most expensive addresses in the country, and no wonder -- it runs along a coveted beachfront strip in one of the most exclusive towns in the Hamptons.

The famous millionaires and billionaires who live there all reside within throwing distance on the same stretch of road.

Daniel Och, CEO of Och-Zipp Capital Management Group, has a 4-acre estate valued at $US20.4 million with a 7,000-square-foot mansion.

Nearby, billionaire David Koch of Koch Industries has a 7-bedroom mansion valued at $US23.2 million. It has a tennis court and seaside pool. Not bad for #6 on the Forbes billionaires list.

His neighbour is attorney and real estate investor Julia Vance Carter, whose French-style mansion sprawls across six acres and is valued at $US27.2 million.

American businessman and founder of Apollo Global Management Leon Black owns this grandiose four-lot compound valued at $US42.8 million.

Healthcare mogul Vivek Garipalli got a bargain on fashion CEO Tory Burch's estate when he bought it in 2012 for $US11 million, less than half of what Burch paid for it four years earlier (pictured is a home Burch bought nearby in 2009).

William Salomon of the Salomon Brothers lives in this $US20.2 million mansion, with six bedrooms and a backyard pool.

Designer Calvin Klein tore down a huge castle-like home to build his dream glass-and-concrete mansion. It reportedly cost him $US75 million to build, including the land.

Real estate tycoon Aby Rosen owns this 3.4-acre spread, valued at $US21.5 million.

His neighbour is hotelier Ian Schrager, who bought this 10-bedroom property with tennis court in the '80s. It's currently valued at $US19.2 million.

Ford Financial Fund managing member Gerald J. Ford owns this three-lot compound valued at $US38.5 million, which includes the 6,000-square-foot guesthouse he purchased separately in 2011 for $US10 million.

And number #85 on the Forbes billionaires list, Alejandro Santo Domingo Davila, lives in this 9,000-square-foot mansion with floating staircase, glass railings and outdoor dining room that's valued at $US17.7 million.

The Meadow Lane home that belonged to late financier Teddy Forstmann was initially listed for $US34 million. It sold in 2013 for $US24 million.

Apollo Global Management's co-founder Marc Rowan sold his 6-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom mansion on Meadow Lane for $US28.5 million in 2012.

Thinking of joining the high rollers of Meadow Lane? This modern beachfront property is asking for $US32.5 million and is being sold by architect Myron Goldfinger, who had one of his homes featured in 'The Wolf Of Wall Street.'

Those home prices pale in comparison to these mega-sales.

