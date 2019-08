Mdoughw’s cookie dough cups are all over Instagram.

The decadent treats are made in Miami, where the anonymous baker is based, but can be shipped anywhere in the country.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.