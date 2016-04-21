A woman invented a completely new kind of dessert

Up until now, mdoughw was an anonymous baker and Instagram sensation who created cookie cups: cups of cookie dough filled with everything from brownies to cookies to candy bars.

The baker sat down with INSIDER to reveal her identity and chat about her amazing desserts.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Ben Nigh

Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.