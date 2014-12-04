A UK Biscuit Company Has Made Such A Cute Ad With Baby Animals You Won't Even Care About The Biscuits

UK biscuit brand McVitie’s has created a so-cute-you-will-probably-audibly-squeal commercial for its Victoria selection box, which is extremely popular in British households over the Christmas period.

The ad, created by Grey London, opens with a tired-looking family relaxing in front of the TV on Christmas. The action turns up a notch when the dad opens up the box of biscuits and a menagerie of ridiculously cute fluffy animals start crawling out.

Puppies, kittens, a rabbit, hedgehog, duckling, piglet, reindeer and even a narwhal fill the screen and join in a squeaky rendition of the 1980s Yazoo hit “Only You.” It sounds over the top, and it is, but it’s difficult not to be drawn in.

Just look at this piglet in his oversized Santa hat:

An Alaskan Malamute puppy!

We want one!

Here’s the full ad:

McVitie’s has form in this area. The brand first introduced its array of cute animals to TV screens in February this year as part of its “Sweeet” campaign, with ads depicting kittens and puppies emerging from packs of Digestive biscuits.

But this latest ad has notched the cuteness bar up even higher.

