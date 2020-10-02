8 celebrities who got ripped to play superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a giant undertaking. Kevin Feige, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo at the Hand And Footprint Ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre on April 23, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney You’ll most likely be involved with at least a couple of movies, you’re constantly being monitored to make sure you’re not spoiling anything , and, of course, you have to look the part. While actors like Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth seemingly stepped on the scene looking like gods, other celebrities transformed themselves from their usual physique, like Paul Rudd and Benedict Cumberbatch. Keep scrolling to see the eight most shocking transformations in the MCU.

Paul Rudd is best known for his comedic roles. Paul Rudd in 2011. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Though he does defy aging , Rudd has never been a traditional action star, as his roles were mainly comedic, starting from “Clueless” all the way through “Anchor Man,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” and “I Love You, Man.”

But to play ex-con Scott Lang in 2015’s “Ant-Man,” Rudd fully committed to the MCU look – and now he’s People’s Sexiest Man Alive. ‘Ant-Man.’ Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures “I was one of those people who always wanted the results, but never wanted to put in the work,” Rudd told Men’s Journal in 2018 , ahead of the release of “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” According to his trainer, here’s how he did it: “To get even stronger and lean, Rudd started every day with an hour of cardio, then breakfast and weights. Three times a week, Rudd would do a second round of cardio, usually for half an hour.” In 2021, he was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive.

Kumail Nanjiani was also known as a comedian before getting cast in Marvel’s “Eternals,” which was finally released in November 2021. Kumail Nanjiani in 2015. Earl Gibson III/Getty Images Nanjiani, seen here in 2015, was most famous for his roles in “Silicon Valley” and the rom-com “The Big Sick,” which he co-wrote with his wife.

Nanjiani essentially broke the internet when he posted this image on Instagram. Nanjiani on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ ABC Nanjiani posted this thirst trap (his own words) on Instagram in December 2019. “I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain,” he wrote. As the comments flooded in, Nanjiani explained that it took him a full year to get this ripped, and it would’ve been impossible without the time and resources afforded to him by the studio.

Chris Pratt was best known as Andy Dwyer in “Parks and Recreation” before his role in “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Chris Pratt in 2012. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Here he is at the premiere of “Zero Dark Thirty” in 2012.

When he was cast as Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, he lost 60 pounds (27kg) in six months by working out for hours every day. ‘Guardians of the Galaxy.’ Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures He told Men’s Journal he lost the weight with “three or four hours a day of just consistent, a—kicking hard work.” The “Jurassic World” star revealed his transformation on Instagram with the cheeky caption, “Six months no beer” — perhaps a nod to his “Parks and Rec” character, who also attributed his weight loss to no beer.

Brie Larson, pictured in 2016, became the first female superhero to headline her own film in the MCU. Brie Larson in 2016. David Livingston/Getty Images She starred in “Captain Marvel.”

Larson, pictured in 2019, was eventually able to push a 5,000-pound (2,268kg) Jeep while training for the role. Brie Larson in 2019. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Larson essentially became a real-life superhero — the video of her pushing the Jeep went viral. “A training highlight — pushing @risemovement almost 5000lbs (2,268kg) Jeep (with a full tank of gas and Alyssa behind the wheel for safety!) for 60 seconds. In Captain Marvel @nike Metcons! It’s a strong vibe but I like it,” she captioned the video on Instagram.

Jeremy Renner looked like your traditional indie star back in 2005. Jeremy Renner in 2005. John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Renner’s obviously an action star now, with appearances in the MCU, “Mission Impossible,” and the “Bourne” films under his belt, but that wasn’t until after his Oscar-nominated turn in “The Hurt Locker.”

He transformed his look for his role as Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, in “The Avengers.” ‘The Avengers.’ Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures In March 2020, Renner finally teased shooting his upcoming Disney+ series about Hawkeye. On his Instagram story, he posted a photo of the “Hawkeye” logo, accompanied with the caption, “Time to start stretching.” After a long delay, it’s finally set to release on November 24, 2021.

Before playing the Wasp, Evangeline Lilly was best known for her roles on “Lost” and in “The Hobbit.” Evangeline Lilly in 2011. Kevin Winter/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Lilly played Kate Austen on “Lost” for all six seasons, and when you’re on a deserted island, it stands to reason you’d be pretty strong.

She revealed what she called “Wasp-ready arms” for her role as Hope Van Dyne in “Ant-Man.” ‘Ant-Man.’ Disney She kept up the strength for the sequel, “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” She attracted a lot of attention when she posted on Twitter , writing “#Wasp ready arms. They better be. First official day of shooting for me tomorrow! #putmeincoach!,” accompanied by a photo of her arms.

Benedict Cumberbatch played Sherlock Holmes for four seasons on BBC’s “Sherlock.” Benedict Cumberbatch. BBC / Sherlock He was already a well-known Internet Boyfriend before he joined the MCU.

To play Stephen Strange in 2016’s “Doctor Strange,” he worked out and ate healthy meals, but he had some on-set tricks, too. ‘Doctor Strange.’ Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures While Cumberbatch did the traditional working out and eating healthy to prepare for his super-powered role, he shared with James Corden in 2018 that he had to drastically switch things up right before filming. “The day and night before, you kind of dehydrate yourself and then on the actual day on set — I don’t even know if I should be saying this — you basically are told to eat Skittles and drink coffee because it dehydrates you,” he said.

Before Tom Holland appeared in “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” he was best known for his theater work as a teenager. Tom Holland in 2014. Anthony Harvey/Getty Images “Spider-Man” was his big breakout film — before that, he was known for theater roles, particularly in “Billy Elliott.”