Now McDonald's Is Rolling Out Its Own TV Channel: McTV

McDonald’s is adding an inescapable new twist to its stores: McTV.The company is putting up a pair of 42- to 46-inch HD screens in each of 800 stores across California to broadcast its new channel. It’s expected to reach 18 to 20 million people per month, reports the Los Angeles Times.



The channel will consist of original customised local news and entertainment features, through partnerships with BBC America, K-ABC TV and big name reality TV producer Mark Burnett.

McTV will run a one-hour cycle of programming, with each 20-22 minute segment touting the brand in its title (like McDonald’s mums, for example). There will also be eight minutes of commercials in the cycle (though you probably won’t see ads for Burger King on there), according to TV Blend.

So why is the fast food icon doing it?

It’s all part of a push to make McDonald’s locations more of a hang-out spot for customers. It already has the McCafe and Wi-Fi hotspots, so a TV channel — as long as it has useful, engaging content — will only help keep people in the stores. But if people think it’s just annoying, they’ll be quickly pushed away.

It also provides another way to talk directly with its customers. When you’re impatiently waiting in line for your dollar-menu fix, you’re a captive audience. And it’s targeted — you’re not a vague demographic segment sitting on your couch. If you’re in the store, McDonald’s knows that you eat its food.

