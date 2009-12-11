You Must Look At This Magnificent Newspaper

McSweeney’s, the independent, awesome, publisher from San Francisco printed a thick Sunday-style newspaper this week, calling it Panorama.



The goal: to “demonstrate all the great things print journalism can (still) do.”

Newstands in San Francisco sold the paper for $5 initially. The price was later bumped to $16.

The paper took 11 months to make, and it shows. It’s is stuffed with stunning photography, writing, reporting and illustrations.

No mention of Tiger Woods, either.

Alan Mutter, the king of newspaper-business-blogging loved it, reporting that people stood in line to buy a paper.

Bully for McSweeney’s, but we’re not sure what to take away from the project. Does anyone think print as a medium can’t be moving, beautiful and engaging?

It’s not the medium that’s failing, it’s the business. Advertisers are moving their dollars elsewhere.

Would advertisers like to be in a paper like this? Maybe, but it’s not like it could be done on a daily basis.

The Panorama is really cool one off project, but it doesn’t tell us anything about the future, or even the past of the news business.

But, boy does it look cool. We grabbed a few pictures from Steve Rhodes’ Flickr.

A whole section for comics.

