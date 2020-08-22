GOP Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona suggests supporters should 'fast a meal' and donate money saved to her campaign as she lags in fundraising

Joshua Roberts/ReutersU.S. Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ) speaks during a Senate Armed Subcommittee hearing on preventing sexual assault where she spoke about her experience of being sexually assaulted in the military on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 6, 2019. Earlier in the hearing, McSally said she had been raped by a superior officer and felt ‘horrified’ by how her experiences were handled.
- Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona suggested her supporters should “fast a meal” and donate the money saved to her campaign as she falls behind in the polls to keep her Senate seat, according to audio obtained by a local news outlet.
- McSally reportedly made the suggestion at an event in northern Arizona, according to the audio obtained by Arizona Family.
- “There’s an air war going on on television right now, right, you see it,” McSally said in the audio. “And look, we’re being outgunned in the air, OK.”
- “We’re doing our part to catch up, you know to get our message out. But it takes resources,” the incumbent Arizona senator continued. “So anybody can give, I’m not ashamed to ask, to invest. if you can give a dollar, five dollars, if you can fast a meal and give what that would be.”
- Christine Jones, a Republican businesswoman who ran for governor in 2014 and Congress in 2016, called it “unconventional” for McSally to ask her supporters to fast a meal.
- “I haven’t talked to her about it so I can’t really opine on the specifics of it, but it does feel like it’s a little bit of an act of desperation.”
- McSally is down in the polls against Democrat Mark Kelly, according to FiveThirtyEight’s tracker of general election polls.
- She raised $US30 million for her campaign, but Kelly’s campaign made over $US15 million more in fundraising, totaling to $US45.7 million.
- According to an analysis from NBC News, more than 864,000 people filed for unemployment in Arizona – nearly a quarter of the state’s workforce – amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
- In a statement to Arizona Family, a spokeswoman for Mc Sally’s campaign told the news outlet: “This is a dumb non-story about a candidate making a joke on the stump.”
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
NEW: @SenMcSallyAZ is "telling her supporters that they could come up with more campaign cash to donate, if they just 'fast a meal.'"
Former Arizona GOP U.S. House and gubernatorial candidate: "It does feel like it's a little bit of an act of desperation." #azsen pic.twitter.com/XfFXdxUjcQ
— Arizona Democratic Party (@azdemparty) August 22, 2020
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.