GOP Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona suggests supporters should 'fast a meal' and donate money saved to her campaign as she lags in fundraising

NEW: @SenMcSallyAZ is "telling her supporters that they could come up with more campaign cash to donate, if they just 'fast a meal.'"

Former Arizona GOP U.S. House and gubernatorial candidate: "It does feel like it's a little bit of an act of desperation." #azsen pic.twitter.com/XfFXdxUjcQ

— Arizona Democratic Party (@azdemparty) August 22, 2020